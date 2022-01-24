School Choice in Rhode Island

Are you a local parent?
A robust SCHOOL CHOICE program would mean that all RI parents would have equal access to all forms of educational programming, whether that be public, private, charter, or homeschooling.
Want to join in advocating that school choice becomes a viable educational option for all RI Families in 2022?
Take a moment and find out more at edchoiceri.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.