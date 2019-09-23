Live Now /
Watch The Rhode Show

WATCH LIVE HERE // The Rhode Show

Target 12 on WPRI.com

School Bus safety tips

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
Modern Parent Cadence Tracy 2019 770x433

School is in session, which means many children are hopping on buses and vans to head out each day. Safety should be a top priority and having rules in place for children and adults is so important.

Tracy from Cadence Academy Preschool shared some advice for parents as children return to school, to help ensure bus safety rules are in place.

To find a Cadence Academy Preschool location near you, visit: https://www.cadence-education.com/locations/?miles=25&zip=02703

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

Live Cams