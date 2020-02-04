Scalpmasters Changes Your Image

If you or someone you know is looking for a hair loss option, Michael Misurelli, owner of Scalpmasters in Cranston tells The Rhode Show about the art of Scalp Micropigmentation. To set up a consultation call 401-952-4727 or visit Scalpmastersri.com.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

