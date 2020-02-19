Live Now
Saving Animal Lives Across Our State

The Potter League is here to fill us in on their Spay & Neuter Clinic. Executive Director, Brad Shear joins us with details on how you can potentially save hundreds of animal’s lives across our state. Plus, you’ll meet an adoptable pup!

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

