Audrey had the opportunity to visit the Santa Claus House in Bristol and interview the “big guy” about this special spot.
The mission is simple:
The mission of the Bristol Santa House is to foster the magic of Christmas for children with special needs and their families. We provide immersive holiday experiences free of charge through community partnerships. Our volunteer-run organization strives to create cherished memories, spread holiday cheer, support our community, and promote goodwill and giving.
It truly is a magical spot.
Visit the Bristol Santa House website to learn more.
