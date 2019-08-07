Breaking News
Khalid planning benefit concert for the ‘city of the 915’
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Same day spinal surgery right here in RI

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhode Show University Orthopedics_1534247941218.jpg.jpg

Suffering from back pain or severe discomfort? You’re in luck.

Will Gilbert recently visited the new University Orthopedics building at Kettle Point to meet Dr. John Czerwein, a spine surgeon specializing in same-day spine surgery. As he discovered, the work they are doing is remarkable. Patients can receive the highest-quality spine care, minimally invasive spine care right here in Rhode Island. 

To learn more, visit: https://universityorthopedics.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams