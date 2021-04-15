Samantha Harris talks hosting, health, and more!

Emmy-winning TV host, author, certified health coach & trainer, cancer survivor & healthy living advocate, Samantha Harris covers it all in this interview with Michaela Johnson. From her family starting King Richard’s Faire, to her days hosting Dancing with the Stars and ET, and even a health battle that changed the way she approaches life, Harris has accomplished a lot! She continues to support those on their own health journey by encouraging others to live Your Healthiest Healthy.

Watch as she reflects on her visits to Rhode Island, her career, cancer diagnosis, and more. Plus, she shares her tips for increasing your energy.

  • Foods to energize your body
  • How to center your mind to build focused energy
  • Tips to move and groove to get that energy back — and how to stay motivated!
