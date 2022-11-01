Jayson Salvi’s has become one of the top hand-painted sign makers in the Ocean State.
We had a chance to talk with him and watch him in action.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.