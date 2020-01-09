Salt of the Earth care for your scalp

Target 12 on WPRI.com

We all know that winter can take its toll on our skin; and many of us also experience an itchy scalp which can lead to ongoing discomfort.

Michaela recently headed out to Salt of the Earth Studio in Warren for a closer look at a treatment that can sooth, refresh and nourish.

They do this and so much more. Check them out here: https://www.saltoftheearthsalon.com/

