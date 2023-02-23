St. Elizabeth Adult day programs provide supportive care for loved ones during the day.

Saint Elizabeth Community’s adult day centers provide a safe space for participants to engage in social and physical activities.

Currently, we operate 4 centers: Bristol, South Kingstown, and two in Warwick: Apponaug and Warwick Neck.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.