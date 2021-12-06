Safe online shopping tips for a busy holiday season

The busy holiday season is a time when many people fall victim to fraudsters, scam artists, theft, and digital thieves. It’s important to know what to look for as well as just being cautious and vigilant whether your may be shopping on-line, at the mall, or in your neighborhood stores. In fact, VISA has some great tools to help you stay safe, secure and stress free this holiday shopping season.

Natalie Kelly, Senior Vice President for Risk Strategy for VISA shares this critical consumer advice. Everything from on-line security and protecting your credit accounts, to what you should be looking out for in order to stay safe and secure.

For More Information, Visit: www.visa.com/safeholidayshopping