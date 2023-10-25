We’re thrilled to have celebrity tattoo artist, Ryan Ashley on the show this morning.

Ink Master season 15, streaming on Paramount+, 2023.

Ryan was the first female to win Ink Master season 8 competition in 2016 and in the following years returned to host a spin-off show (Ink Master: Angels) followed by another spin-off (Ink Master: Grudge Match) and is currently a judge for the upcoming season 15 of Ink Master.