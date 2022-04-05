Kaprece Ranshaw and Haley Rose join The Rhode Show to talk about the Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation.

The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Fundraiser supports trauma research, innovation, and injury prevention. The Brigham Trauma Center not only does trauma research for civilians but also for military heroes who endure traumatic injuries and events.

Learn how these two dedicated individuals are raising money for this special cause…and why they are looking forward to this year’s Boston Marathon.

You can help raise money by:

*Donate at their page: Steppingstrong.BWH.harvard.edu

*Send a check payable to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, with KAPRECE in the memo line, to Kaprece Ranshaw at: 585 Kingstown Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879 (If you liked to mail a check please let her know and she will send a pre-stamped envelope)

*Attend the yoga event on April 10 at Whalers Brewing Company: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-for-a-cause-tickets-313869290497