If you are looking for a fun way to stay active while supporting great charities, you’ll want to register for the Angels Giving Back 5K Run/Walk on June 11.

Details:

Angels Giving Back Charity

Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10 AM. Registration starts at 8:30 AM

685 Greenville Ave, Johnston – One Citizens Bank Way



For more info and to register, visit: https://www.active.com/johnston-ri/running/distance-running-races/angels-giving-back-5k-2022

