Ruben Studdard Makes Tour Stop in RI

Season Two “American Idol” winner, Ruben Studdard stops by The Rhode Show ahead of his tour stop at Park Theater in Cranston. It’s all for his “Ruben Studdard Sings Luther Vandross”. Click here for tickets!

