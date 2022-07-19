Looking for a fun new spot for people of all ages? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out Lighthouse Skatepark in Pawtucket. Brendan Kirby recently dropped by to meet the team and learn more.

They have many events coming up including their One Year Anniversary party on July 24 and then their Game of Skate on August 14!

For more info on everything visit their Instagram page here: https://www.instagram.com/lighthouseskatepark/ OR their website here: https://www.lhsktprk.com/.

