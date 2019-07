Rick Schad, Director of Operations & Executive Director of Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week and David De Muzio, Executive Director and Curator of the Audrain Automobile Museum join us with news about their newest exhibit! It’s called ” Styling the Future: A History of GM Design & Concept Cars”.

Plus, don’t miss the Concours d’Elegance at the Breakers on October 6th – the crown jewel of Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week

for more information go to https://www.audrainconcours.com/