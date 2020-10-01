Rogue Island Comedy Festival Returns!

It’s been a tough year for everyone but thankfully some laughs are on the way. Now in its sixth year, the Rogue Island Comedy Festival is back the weekend of October 9, 10 and 11th with an outdoor, distanced venue, Greenvale Vineyards in Portsmouth.

From home, Brendan Kirby recently caught up virtually with the Festival’s Founder, Comedian Doug Key, to learn more about how they are making it all happen this year.

To learn more and check ticket info, visit: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/

For details on Greenvale Vineyards, head to: https://greenvale.com/

