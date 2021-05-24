Rogue Island Comedy Fest returns for its first spring edition

For years The Rogue Island Comedy Fest has been an annual event in Newport which fans of humor and live entertainment look forward to each fall. Now they are back, adding a SECOND festival for spring.

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” over ZOOM, Comedian/Fest Founder Doug Key chatted about many topics including why they are adding a spring edition to compliment the annual fall event. Taking place May 28-30, he also discussed the venues and the different names we can look forward to seeing throughout the weekend.

For more info including tickets, head to: https://www.rogueislandcomedyfest.com/

