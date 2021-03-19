Roger Williams Park Zoo to host Asian Lantern Spectacular

Families can enjoy a new walk-through event at the Roger Williams Park Zoo this spring. The zoo is hosting their Asian Lantern Spectacular.
As the zoo describes, “Journey through a wonderland of illuminated larger-than-life lanterns inspired by our wild world. From dazzling and interactive displays to delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, this enchanting multicultural experience is sure to delight all ages!”
This event will be held from April 15 – July 4 and visitors can check it out Wednesday – Sunday evenings from 5:30 – 10:00 pm. Last admission is at 9:00 pm.
The Asian Lantern Spectacular experience is open rain or shine.
Tickets may be purchased online here.
