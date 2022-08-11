School’s almost back in session, so don’t miss out on wild fun at RWP Zoo, open daily, 9 am – 4pm.
Explore nature and wildlife with your kids in the most unique classroom – the Zoo!
Get wildly connected with fun digital encounters, early childhood and homeschool programs, Zoo-cation day camps, and even resources for educators.
Get up close with our animal ambassadors and chat with trained animal handlers to learn more about the incredible wildlife we share our planet with, like the tiger salamander, who joined us on the Rhode Show today!
