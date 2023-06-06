“The heart of what we offer students is the opportunity to imagine, explore, and discover. At Rocky Hill Country Day School, we aspire for them to embrace their curiosity, to celebrate the possibility of the unknown, and to boldly follow new adventures.”
– Diane Rich
Head of School
