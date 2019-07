Teamwork is important in sports as well as life therefore it’s crucial that all kids get the coaching and advice they need to excel on the field and beyond.

Joining us this morning to tell us more were MMA Fighter and Team Rockstar Sports Founder, Luis Felix, and Clinical Social Worker, Rose Molina.

For details on the Team Rockstar Sports’ Upcoming Football Clinic and more, head to: https://www.facebook.com/Teamrockstarsports/