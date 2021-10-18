Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Wakeman brings live show to Fall River!

Throughout Rick Wakeman’s career, he has done it all. Not only has his keyboard playing dazzled audiences for decades but his work in several bands, including YES, landed him a spot in The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Now, he is once again taking his talents on the road as his latest venture, the Fall 2021 ‘Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour’ makes a stop locally in Fall River TOMORROW night, October 19th, at The Narrows Center for the Arts.

Joining Brendan Kirby on ‘The Rhode Show’ over ZOOM Rick discussed what fans can expect at this show as well as what it means to be playing live again and also his most recent honor: being recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, who named him a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in her recent annual Birthday Honours.

For more info on the tour, including tickets for the local show, head to: https://narrowscenter.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=367

Follow Rick on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/RickWakemanMusic

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

