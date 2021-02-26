Robin Kall shares great reading options for winter & spring

In this Nov. 6, 2019, photo, people shop at Books & Books, a locally owned business, in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. On Friday, Nov. 15, the Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for October. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Looking for some terrific books this Winter/Spring? You’re in luck! Today we welcomed back Robin Kall of “Reading with Robin” as she shared some outstanding selections that you are sure to love.

From options for the kids through adults, there’s something for everyone. Chatting with Brendan Kirby over Zoom, she discussed the following page turners:

For children:

Super Beagle by Kim Edge Ambler, A Girl Named Rosita by Anika Denise

For Middle Schoolers:

Never After by Melissa De La Cruz

For Young Adults:

Daughters of Jubilation by Kara Lee Corthron

For Adults:

Black Buck by Mateo Askaripour, Life With the Afterlife by Amy Bruni,

Robin also discussed her COVID-19 Reading Initiative, #StayinandReadRI, as well as her Instagram Interview Series, “Tell Me About Your Book” which is live every afternoon at 4pm.

Follow Robin on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/robinkallink/

Learn more about her and “Reading with Robin” here: https://www.robinkall.com/

