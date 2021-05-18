Road to The Rhode Show: Gabe Saglie

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are still working to figure out who shot and killed a man outside a New Bedford store late last week, but two men have been charged in connection with the case.

Christopher Boyer and Anthony Rosario were arrested at a motel in Brockton over the weekend and taken back to New Bedford for questioning in the homicide of 32-year-old Joseph Pauline, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.