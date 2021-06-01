Road to The Rhode Show: Audrey McClelland

Ever wonder how some of our recurring guests began their careers which led them to our show? Audrey McClelland has been sharing family advice, fashion, and much more with our viewers over the years, but we’re finding out how she got her start. From growing up in Barrington, RI to her days in NYC and coming home to start her own blog, this is the Road to The Rhode Show with Audrey McClelland.
