The stress of navigating the college application and decision making process can certainly mount for many families. Thankfully there are resources to help and RISLA can help to guide the process. This morning we welcomed Chad Pastorius, Deputy Director of Capital Markets and Portfolio Management at RISLA as he discussed the importance of making the proper choices for your family, crucial points to be cognizant of, and how they can help you on the road to success.

For additional info, visit: https://www.risla.com/home-page

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.