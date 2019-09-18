Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rising MMA star preps for UFC Fight Night

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jan Blachowicz, right, reacts after knocking out Luke Rockhold during the second round of their light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 239, Saturday, July 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)

Coming up on Friday, October 18th, it’s UFC Fight Night at TD Garden! Promising to be an electric evening of competition featuring some of the world’s best fighters, ahead of the event, this morning we welcomed to “The Rhode Show” rising star Randy Costa!

A local Mixed Martial Artist from Taunton, MA, he will be competing in the Bantamweight Division of the UFC.   He has local ties, training partly in nearby Warwick.

Learn more about UFC Fight Night and get tickets here: https://www.tdgarden.com/events/detail/ufc

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams