Are you interested in started a remodeling project?

Erika Pearson, Design Consultant with RIKB Design Build joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about some of the new technology and design trends home owners can integrate into their makeover.

TOMORROW! Discover the “10 Steps to a Successful Remodel” from 10:00 to 11:00 am. RIKB will guide you through the entire process, from budgeting to design choices. Their award-winning designers will answer your questions and inspire you!

👉 Register now at: https://rikb.com/event/10-steps-to-a-successful-remodel-3/

Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your remodeling journey!

To learn more about RIKB Design Build – and any upcoming seminars at their showroom, visit them at RIKB.com.