Are you interested in started a remodeling project?
Erika Pearson, Design Consultant with RIKB Design Build joined The Rhode Show this morning to talk about some of the new technology and design trends home owners can integrate into their makeover.
TOMORROW! Discover the “10 Steps to a Successful Remodel” from 10:00 to 11:00 am. RIKB will guide you through the entire process, from budgeting to design choices. Their award-winning designers will answer your questions and inspire you!
👉 Register now at: https://rikb.com/event/10-steps-to-a-successful-remodel-3/
Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your remodeling journey!
To learn more about RIKB Design Build – and any upcoming seminars at their showroom, visit them at RIKB.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.