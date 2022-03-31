In the world of music, the name Judas Priest is synonymous with Rock ‘n Roll. Celebrating FIFTY YEARS as a band they have made their mark amassing a following of generations of loyal and passionate fans. Ahead of gigs in Connecticut on Saturday and Massachusetts on Monday, our own Brendan Kirby caught up with their guitarist Richie Faulkner to discuss the band’s new 50th anniversary box set, what it means to connect with fans live through music, inspirations, and more.



Their chat was recorded last Fall mere weeks before Richie fell ill with an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection, which is often fatal. His emergency 10 1/2 hour surgery caused a postponement of the tour but the good news is that he is recovered and they are back on the road bringing their music to the faithful.

For more info on the band including Tour dates and more, head to: https://judaspriest.com/



Follow Richie on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/falconfaulkner/