RIC Concert Chorus Earns Grammy Consideration

Last week we learned that the Rhode Island College Concert chorus had officially made history with a Grammy consideration for their socially distant performance of “When I Think of You.”

Our own Brendan Kirby – a RIC alum – recently caught up with Teresa Coffman, RIC Concert Chorus Conductor/Professor of Music, Samantha Chelo, Soprano, RIC Concert Chorus and Jose Lantigua Serrata, Tenor, RIC Concert Chorus to learn more about the recognition.

