RI wedding photographer couple capture the love together

February is Black History Month. Each week, “The Rhode Show” is featuring local black-owned businesses. On Wednesday, Brendan caught up with Jamal & Lashana, a married couple working together as professional photographers.

Jamal and Lashana specialize in wedding photography, but they also capture special moments for moms-to-be with maternity photography, newborns, families, and more.

The couple shared their experience working together, working as a black-owned business in the wedding industry, and their favorite settings and shoots. Watch the attached clip for the conversation, and learn more about Jamal and Lashana photography here.