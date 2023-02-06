EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A new furry face on the campus of one local school is gaining a lot of attention and getting a lot of snuggles.

Meet Conway – this adorable 10 month-old, Golden Retriever pup is currently in training to be a certified therapy dog at Rocky Hill Country Day.

“For my role here as the Director of Counseling and Wellness, I just saw it as an added benefit to our community, to our school, definitely to our kids and the more I bring Conway, the more I see the benefits to everybody – meaning faculty and staff as well,” says Traci Fairchild.

In a post pandemic world, Traci Fairchild, Conway’s owner and trainer – says it just seemed like the right time for her family to get a dog. She brings Conway to campus weekly and as a school counselor says his presence alone is already making a difference.

“It is backed by science and the first part of that being lowering blood presure so any kind of pet therapy – an animal, a dog is going to bring that sense of calm and regulation. You will see a lot of reading buddies, pet therapy programs or the one-on-one counseling space – bringing a pet into the mix usually helps calm everyone in the room,” says Fairchild.

Over the next year, Conway will continue his training. The goal is to have him on campus several days a week in the wellness center – providing support – and of course some extra – puppy love- for students and staff.