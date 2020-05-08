RI Realtors committed to helping others

Chris Whitten, from the RI Association of Realtors explains how they’re doing business differently these days and how they’re helping the community by pledging to give $10,000 towards a REALTOR Foundation: RI MATCHING GRANT to support the Rhode Island Foundation and Family Services RI in their charitable initiatives related to COVID-19. That means that every donation given up to $10,000 will be matched dollar for dollar!

Donations can be made on REALTORFoundationRI.org this month to help those less fortunate. We are stronger together, even when we’re apart.

Also, if you know of any other charitable organization that could use the Foundation’s help, please encourage them to apply for funds from our quarterly grant cycle which disburses up to $5000/quarter. Applications for second quarter grants are due May 15th at 5pm.

