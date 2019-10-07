RI real estate market update

Zachary Levesque Director and Branch manager-Northpointe Bank and Pete Dufresne from Keller Williams joined the Rhode Show today to talk about recent real estate activity in the Rhode Island market.

For more information go to https://www.northpointe.com/home-lending/get-started/zachary-levesque/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

