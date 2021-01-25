RI pup wins AAA Pet Photo Contest

Rhode Island has a new famous (furry) face! Bernedoodle, Korra, has taken top prize in AAA’s Pet Travel Photo Contest. This young pup was adopted not long ago and she’s already a star! Owners, Kayla Bourbonniere and Andy Anleu talk about Korra’s recent win, her loving personality, and more.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.