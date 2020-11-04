RI Philharmonic carries on

As the pandemic continues to present challenges for everyone, the live performance industry is one that continues to struggle. Despite these hurdles, many organizations are doing their best to carry on in fun and innovative ways. This morning, over Zoom, Brendan Kirby checked in with Executive Director David Beauchesne to learn how they have amended their performances as well as lessons for young performers.

For more info and to learn about upcoming streaming engagements, visit: http://riphil.org/

