This morning we welcomed Rhode Island’s own, Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel as she discussed the Emerge Youth Life Skills Camp. Created with RAW Elements USA Founder, Brian Guadagno, in partnership with the City of Warwick, Save The Bay and the support of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM), Narragansett

Indian Tribe and University Orthopedics, the camp promises to be a great experience for kids.

Focused on creating an opportunity for children aged 10-14 to disconnect digitally through an immersive five-day summer camp experience, the camp will have two sessions in August providing participants with multiple opportunities to benefit from unique educational

experiences which are building blocks for life.

for additional info, please visit: https://emergecamps.com/