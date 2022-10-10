The Rhode Show goes inside the RI Nurses Institute Middle College School. Find out about this four year college preparatory program of study that starts at the ninth grade. The program is open to any Rhode Island High School student, and tuition is free. Certifications in First Aid, CPR, CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant), EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and other patient care programs.

For more information, visit https://rinimc.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.