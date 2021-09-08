RI Monthly honors top nurses in September issue

Rhode Island Monthly is honoring the top nurses in the state with its annual “Excellence in Nursing Awards.” For the first time, local nurses are featured on the cover. Associate Editor Kaitlyn Murray stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Wednesday morning to share the details.
