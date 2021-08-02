RI Foundation’s Neil Steinberg talks MacColl Johnson Fellowships & more

Attention writers! Have you ever dreamed of being able to pursue your creative passions more fully? This could be your chance to take that next step. Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss The MacColl Johnson fellowships – considered to be among the largest no-strings-attached grants available to writers in the United States – was Neil Steinberg, President & CEO of The RI Foundation.

From how the Fellowships will be distributed, to those eligible, deadlines (August 9!) and more, Neil discussed how it all works. He also discussed the Foundation’s ongoing work with regard to COVID-19, including their Vax Challenge grants for non-profits.

For more info on the MacColl Johnson Fellowships, visit: https://rifoundation.org/news/rhode-island-foundation-offers-25-000-grants-to-local-writers

For the latest overall RI Foundation news, head to: https://rifoundation.org/

