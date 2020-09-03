RI Foundation offers grants to composers

Neil Steinberg, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation shares details on the MacColl Johnson Fellowship grant. Established in 2003, the Robert and Margaret MacColl Johnson Fellowship Fund awards up to three grants a year. In past years, we’ve told you about the Fellowships for writers and visual artists. This year, composers can apply. Rhode Island songwriters who dream about having more freedom to work on their music have until Sept. 14 to apply for our $25,000 fellowships. They can write for club bands, videos or string quartets; there is no restriction on the genre. Applicants must have been legal residents of Rhode Island for at least 12 months prior to the Sept. 14 application deadline.



Applying is easy. All the details are on our website at rifoundation.org.

The foundation has also been busy raising money for COVID-19 relief programs and are in the middle of an initiative targeting Rhode Island’s Black community.

