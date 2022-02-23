For many, the costs tethered to a college education are overwhelming and can unfortunately act as a deterrent. However, there are opportunities for High Schoolers out there to get the financial support they may need to pursue that seemingly elusive degree. This morning we were joined by Neil Steinberg, President/CEO of The RI Foundation, who discussed their Carter Roger Williams Initiative.

Members of the High School class of 2022 have until Feb. 28 to apply for scholarships of up to $20,000 a year through this initiative. Conceived of and funded by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter, the program, now in its sixth year, honors the principles of our state’s founding father.

For details on the Scholarship opportunities, head to: https://rifoundation.org/news/rhode-island-foundation-is-offering-college-scholarships-of-up-to-20-000-to-promote-roger-williams-core-values-2

To learn more about The RI Foundation, visit: https://rifoundation.org/

