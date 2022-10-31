When film production crews set up across Rhode Island in 2021, many Rhode Islanders flocked to catch a glimpse. The filming of the highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” a Halloween classic, was a big moment for the Ocean State.
The film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the original Sanderson Sisters, has been streaming on Disney+ since its release on September 30.
Steven Feinberg, Executive Director for the RI Film & TV Office, stopped by “The Rhode Show” set on Halloween to chat about “Hocus Pocus 2” and the excitement that came along with it.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.