When film production crews set up across Rhode Island in 2021, many Rhode Islanders flocked to catch a glimpse. The filming of the highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus,” a Halloween classic, was a big moment for the Ocean State.

The film, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the original Sanderson Sisters, has been streaming on Disney+ since its release on September 30.

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director for the RI Film & TV Office, stopped by “The Rhode Show” set on Halloween to chat about “Hocus Pocus 2” and the excitement that came along with it.

Rhode Show Content DisclaimerThe information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.