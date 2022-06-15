July 16 – 2022 RI BluesFest

July 16, 2022

The biggest annual blues festival in Rhode Island returns to the Event Center at Mulligan’s Island on July 16th. BUY TICKETS Rhode Island’s premier blues event returns to the Events Center at…

July 17 – 2022 Nashville RI Country Music Fest

July 17, 2022

Nashville’s finest come back to Rhode Island to play the Events Center at Mulligan’s Island on Sunday July 17, 2022. We’ll be playing all type of country music, from standards to contemporary, …

This year we are partnered with the Park Theater to provide an indoor option if we encounter inclement weather. Guests will walk through a renovated foyer before entering the 1,050-seat theater, where the owners plan to host theatrical performances, dance recitals, old movies and other local and national acts. We will only sell 750 advanced seats to preserve the best seats at the theater for our early clients.

Click here for more information.