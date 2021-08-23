RI Blood Center talks “Pint for a Pint” program

When it comes to our state’s blood supply, the summer months are notoriously a tough time for maintaining a safe and adequate supply for patients in hospitals across the area and beyond. With the pandemic still upon us, the challenge is twofold as the Rhode Island Blood Center does their best to carry out their mission each day. However, you can help!

Joining Brendan Kirby on “The Rhode Show” today to discuss the RIBC’s “Pint for a Pint” program was their Marketing Communications Manager, Kara LeBlanc.

Partnering with Whalers Brewing Company in South Kingstown, Grey Sail Brewing in Westerly, Linesider in East Greenwich, The Guild in Pawtucket, Proclamation Ale Company in Warwick, Apponaug Brewing Company in Warwick, Bravo Brewing Company in Pascoag, and Taproot Brewing Company in Middletown, During the month of August, all presenting donors at RIBC’s six donor centers and select mobile blood drives, who are 21 or older, can choose to receive a coupon for a free pint of beer. A typical blood donation is one pint, which can help save up to three lives. To ensure there is something for everyone, all presenting donors 16+ years of age will be automatically entered to win a $100 e-gift card when they donate in August.

To find a Blood Drive near you, to schedule an appointment, or to learn more about this program, visit: https://www.ribc.org/

