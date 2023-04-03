We reveal the Rhode Island 2023 Remarkable Woman today on the show!

Our top 4 finalists are: Cathy Andreozzi, Tonya Maselli, Ali, Hornung, and Catalina Martinez.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life.

WPRI 12 featured and celebrated local women in Southern New England that inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or month; it’s about what they do, day in and day out, and to celebrate these women properly, we will highlight and recognize their accomplishments. We will not only tell their stories, but also honor the women in these stories.