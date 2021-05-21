Rhody Roundup: You Can Still Keep Your Friend Circle Small

This morning in The Rhody Roundup we welcomed Comedian Tom Stewart, Ed Cabral Manager of Sponsorships & Corporate Relations at WaterFire Providence along with Elyse Press Major Editor in Chief at Providence Monthly

Topics:

-Now that life is getting back to normal experts are saying we can still keep our friendship circle small.

-Gen Z tells Millennials their skinny jeans are out of style.

-Airlines could start weighing passengers before they fly.