Rhody Roundup: You Can Still Keep Your Friend Circle Small

This morning in The Rhody Roundup we welcomed Comedian Tom Stewart, Ed Cabral Manager of Sponsorships & Corporate Relations at WaterFire Providence along with Elyse Press Major Editor in Chief at Providence Monthly
Topics:
-Now that life is getting back to normal experts are saying we can still keep our friendship circle small.
-Gen Z tells Millennials their skinny jeans are out of style.
-Airlines could start weighing passengers before they fly.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.