Rhody Roundup: What would you do with an extra 15 minutes a day?

This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…



Our panel this morning Lauren Ruggiero, founder of Buppy Pets, Local comedian, Andrew Williams and Travel Writer, Julie Tremaine.

–A new survey shows people would like to read more. Saying if they had fifteen extra minutes day — they would do so! Instead, people are spending time doing chores, scrolling through social media, and doing various things on their phones. How would you spend 15 extra minutes of free time?

–A new study finds those who posted a lot of selfies were seen as less likable. Less successful, more insecure, and less open to new experiences. On the other hand people who posted pictures of themselves taken by other people. Higher self-esteem, more adventurous, less lonely, more outgoing… Do you have any social media pet peeves?

–A sports betting website has announced they are paying one hungry fan to travel to football stadiums across the country in search of the best game day dishes in the league Does football make you excited for fall? Or is it the pumpkin spice lattes that get you going.





